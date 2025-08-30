Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Sets Stacked Sacred Ground Card For September 5

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has revealed the full card for its upcoming Sacred Ground event, which will be held on Friday, September 5 at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre in Ohsweken, Ontario, taking place on the traditional territory of the Six Nations of the Grand River.

The show will feature a Winner Takes All clash as Canadian Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw meets Destiny Women’s Champion Priscilla Kelly, who fans may also recognize as the former Gigi Dolin.

Bishop Dyer will make his return to the promotion, stepping into the ring to challenge Rohan Raju for the PWA Champion’s Grail, a championship also recognized in Oceania Pro Wrestling and Qatar Pro Wrestling.

The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, are set to battle The Flatliners, while the French-Canadian Frankenstein PCO joins forces with Shotzi Blackheart to take on Taylor Rising and Kris Chambers in mixed tag team action.

In trios competition, Billy Gunn will align with Mike Rollins and Bhupinder Gujjar against Sheldon Jean, Brent Banks, and Bryce Hansen.

Also appearing on the show will be TJP along with newly signed AEW star Ace Austin, adding even more star power to the card.

Announced card for MLP Sacred Ground on Friday, September 5: