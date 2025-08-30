Trey Miguel Cleared For In-Ring Return After Surgery

Trey Miguel has shared some good news with fans, confirming that he has officially been cleared to make his in-ring return after undergoing hernia surgery last month.

The former Impact Wrestling star took to Instagram to post a note from his doctor, which read, “It is in my medical opinion that Trey (Miguel) may return to full duty immediately with no restrictions.”

Miguel followed up with a short but uplifting message to his supporters, writing, “See you soon everyone.” His update has sparked plenty of excitement, with fans eager to see when and where he will step back inside the ring.