Update On WWE Approach To Injured Talent And Contracts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
During a recent Fightful Q&A, a fan asked whether Liv Morgan could return to television in a non-wrestling role while she continues to recover. The possibility exists, but WWE has historically been selective when it comes to featuring injured performers on-screen.

According to Fightful Select, one of the key reasons is contract-related. WWE often prefers talent to return only after being fully cleared to maximize the impact of their comeback. In addition, unless otherwise agreed upon, WWE contracts are usually frozen when a wrestler is sidelined with an injury, allowing the company to extend the length of the deal to cover the time missed.

However, if a wrestler is consistently used in an on-screen capacity during their recovery, the freeze does not apply and their contract timeline continues as normal. Over the years, several stars have remained part of weekly programming despite being unable to compete, which in turn kept their contracts moving forward without an extension.

