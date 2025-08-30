This Week In WNS Wrestling Podcasts: Jericho Rumors, KnokX Pro Incident, And More

It has been another busy week in the world of professional wrestling, both in and out of the ring. From shocking incidents to speculation about major returns and candid behind-the-scenes stories, the podcast world is buzzing with discussion. Here is a look at some of the standout episodes you will want to check out on WNS. You can listen to the full archives by clicking the show titles!
WNS Podcast – Full Circle
The Wrestling News Source team returns with a new episode titled Full Circle. This week’s show covers the disturbing Syko Stu and Raja Jackson incident that sent shockwaves through the independent scene. The crew also looks at the growing speculation that Chris Jericho could be on his way back to WWE, and plenty more from the wrestling landscape.
Huge Pop!
Donnie and Jimmy welcome a special guest this week in TNA senior referee Daniel Spencer. What follows is a candid and engaging conversation that fans of TNA and beyond will appreciate. The hosts also address the troubling situation that unfolded at KnokX Pro, breaking down what happened and sharing their perspectives. To round out the episode, they analyze the fallout from NXT Heatwave and review AEW Forbidden Door.
The Irish Whip
JP, Josh, and their guest El Sazon deliver an episode full of personality and good humor. Things kick off with a playful back-and-forth about mispronouncing Spanish words, followed by JP proudly sporting an Eddie Guerrero shirt and paying tribute to the late wrestling legend. From there, the conversation turns to the main feature with El Sazon, offering listeners a mix of fun and insight that makes this episode stand out.
AEW Collision
August 30, 2025 at
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Hashtag: #collision
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 30th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 2nd 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 3rd 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 4th 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 5th 2025
Rosemont, Illinois
Sep. 5th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 6th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
