CM Punk Issues Stern Reminder About Respecting Personal Space

CM Punk has never been one to hold back his thoughts, and he has once again made it clear where he stands when it comes to respecting personal space.

The Second City Saint used his Instagram story to send out a direct message, warning people against touching strangers in public. He kept it short and firm, writing, “Stop touching strangers. PLEASE.”

While Punk has always shown appreciation for his fans and gone out of his way to connect with them, he has also stressed that boundaries outside the ring need to be respected at all times.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is currently in Paris ahead of the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, and it appears an incident involving unwanted physical contact prompted his latest post.

This is not the first time Punk has addressed the issue.

