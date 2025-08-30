Opening Match for WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Revealed

WWE Clash in Paris is set to deliver a stacked night of action, and fans are buzzing as new details continue to emerge. One of the biggest updates ahead of the show is the reveal of the opening match.

Cory Hays has reported that the event will kick off with Roman Reigns taking on Bronson Reed. Given the physicality both men bring to the ring, many feel this is the perfect choice to set the tone for the evening. Their rivalry has been building for weeks, and Paris will finally host their showdown to see if the Tribal Thief can put down the powerhouse known as the OTC.

The card is headlined by Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Becky Lynch will also put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Nikki Bella, while John Cena squares off with Logan Paul. Sheamus takes on Rusev in what promises to be another hard-hitting encounter, and the WWE Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs as Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defend against The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Lineup:

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Sheamus vs. Rusev

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Tag Team Championship: Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (c) vs. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

Early rundown for #WWEClash tomorrow lists Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed kicking off the show pic.twitter.com/3OMq3HBAdh , Cory (@Cory_Hays407) August 30, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).