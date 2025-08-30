WWE Buys Ads On HBO Max During AEW Dynamite Broadcasts

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been making a noticeable push by purchasing advertisements on HBO Max during episodes of AEW Dynamite in order to promote its upcoming television tapings.

One example highlighted in the report came during a recent broadcast of Dynamite, where viewers were shown ads for an upcoming episode of RAW set to take place in Evansville, Indiana.

While AEW has previously purchased local ad slots during WWE programming, and WWE has returned the favor in the past, this particular strategy stands out. It is the first time WWE has taken the battle for attention onto streaming platforms, marking a new chapter in the promotional rivalry between the two companies.

This tactic reflects WWE’s broader approach to ensuring visibility across multiple media platforms at a time when competition between the two promotions remains intense.

