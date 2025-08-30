WWE Buys Ads On HBO Max During AEW Dynamite Broadcasts

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been making a noticeable push by purchasing advertisements on HBO Max during episodes of AEW Dynamite in order to promote its upcoming television tapings.
One example highlighted in the report came during a recent broadcast of Dynamite, where viewers were shown ads for an upcoming episode of RAW set to take place in Evansville, Indiana.
While AEW has previously purchased local ad slots during WWE programming, and WWE has returned the favor in the past, this particular strategy stands out. It is the first time WWE has taken the battle for attention onto streaming platforms, marking a new chapter in the promotional rivalry between the two companies.
This tactic reflects WWE’s broader approach to ensuring visibility across multiple media platforms at a time when competition between the two promotions remains intense.
Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).
AEW Collision
August 30, 2025 at
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Hashtag: #collision
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 30th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 2nd 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 3rd 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 4th 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 5th 2025
Rosemont, Illinois
Sep. 5th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 6th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()