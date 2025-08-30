AEW Collision Adds All-Star Trios Match And Tag Team Bout To Lineup

AEW has added more star power to Collision with two major bouts revealed just hours before the show begins at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena.

The latest announcement confirmed that AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will team up with Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata to face Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Billie Starkz in a trios showdown. The match promises to showcase some of AEW’s top women’s talent in a high-profile spotlight.

Not long after, another big matchup was revealed as TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher joins forces with Josh Alexander to take on Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly in tag team action. With Fletcher already being called out by Mark Briscoe for a future TNT title challenge, his role in tonight’s event carries added intrigue.

These new bouts bolster a card that already included Juice Robinson vs. Big Bill. Meanwhile, the scheduled Hardcore Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Taz has been moved to next Wednesday’s Dynamite. Tony Khan explained that the change came at Taz’s request so that more of his family and friends could be present for the special honor.

“He asked for more time to get his family and everybody lined up,” Khan said during the ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum. “It’s for him. It’s the least we can do for Taz. It’s a real honor for us to do that for him here in this building. Taz is an indispensable part of the team.”

With the stakes high and emotions running strong, tonight’s episode of AEW Collision looks set to deliver both action and significance.

AEW Collision, Saturday, August 30 – Philadelphia 2300 Arena