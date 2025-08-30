AEW Forbidden Door Buyrate Nearly Matches Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling presented its AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, August 24, live from the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the event drew a similar number of buys to this year’s Double or Nothing, which was estimated to have landed between 122,000 and 130,000. While overall cable viewership came in lower than Double or Nothing in both the United States and Australia, the timing of the broadcast helped balance things out.

Forbidden Door aired during prime time in the United Kingdom, giving the show a significant boost in that market, while in the United States it ran during the afternoon, which impacted its domestic numbers.

