WWE Issues Another Round Of Staff Layoffs This Week

WWE has carried out another wave of staff layoffs this week as the company continues to restructure under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella.

The report came from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who revealed that “a few” internal staff members were released on Thursday. He noted that these departures were tied to ongoing restructuring efforts and emphasized that no on-screen talent was part of this round.

At present, there are no details on which departments or individuals have been impacted.

This latest move adds to a string of corporate staff reductions that began after WWE merged with UFC in 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings. Since then, multiple rounds of layoffs have been implemented as the company pushes forward with streamlining its business operations.

The cuts arrive at a time when WWE is preparing for a major weekend, with the final episode of SmackDown airing tonight ahead of Sunday’s Clash in Paris premium live event.

I'm told that there were a few staff layoffs in WWE today, as a result of restructuring. I've heard of no talent releases , Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 28, 2025

