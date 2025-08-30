×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Cora Jade Supports The Undertaker’s Criticism Of TikTok Trend Backstage

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Cora Jade Supports The Undertaker’s Criticism Of TikTok Trend Backstage

During a recent interview with TMZ, former WWE star Cora Jade addressed comments made by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who had criticized wrestlers for making TikTok videos backstage instead of paying attention to the matches.

Jade explained that she had long shared the same frustrations and felt validated hearing The Undertaker speak out.

“I saw something of The Undertaker the other day, which is someone I’ve been a fan of forever, and have so much respect and admiration for, and have been around him. I saw him say something, don’t quote me. I don’t want to butcher exactly what he said, but something along the lines of, he goes backstage at NXT, and everyone is sitting around making TikToks and doing stuff on their phone instead of watching and learning from the matches, and I’m like, This is what I’ve been saying for three years. I’m like, it’s only after he says it that people like, yeah, ‘He’s right,’ and I’m like, yeah, because it’s The Undertaker. Of course, he’s right. But I also think that.”

She continued, noting how much it meant to her that someone of The Undertaker’s stature echoed her concerns.

“When I saw him say that, I just felt so validated. I was like, thank you. Somebody else sees what my friends and I and everyone were seeing. It broke our hearts because we were all wrestling fans. It got to the point where it’s not my health to die anymore. It’s not my thing to care about anymore.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

August 30, 2025 at

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy