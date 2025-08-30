Cora Jade Supports The Undertaker’s Criticism Of TikTok Trend Backstage

During a recent interview with TMZ, former WWE star Cora Jade addressed comments made by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who had criticized wrestlers for making TikTok videos backstage instead of paying attention to the matches.

Jade explained that she had long shared the same frustrations and felt validated hearing The Undertaker speak out.

“I saw something of The Undertaker the other day, which is someone I’ve been a fan of forever, and have so much respect and admiration for, and have been around him. I saw him say something, don’t quote me. I don’t want to butcher exactly what he said, but something along the lines of, he goes backstage at NXT, and everyone is sitting around making TikToks and doing stuff on their phone instead of watching and learning from the matches, and I’m like, This is what I’ve been saying for three years. I’m like, it’s only after he says it that people like, yeah, ‘He’s right,’ and I’m like, yeah, because it’s The Undertaker. Of course, he’s right. But I also think that.”

She continued, noting how much it meant to her that someone of The Undertaker’s stature echoed her concerns.

“When I saw him say that, I just felt so validated. I was like, thank you. Somebody else sees what my friends and I and everyone were seeing. It broke our hearts because we were all wrestling fans. It got to the point where it’s not my health to die anymore. It’s not my thing to care about anymore.”