×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Ross Responds To Jake Hager’s AEW Criticism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Jim Ross Responds To Jake Hager’s AEW Criticism

Former AEW star Jake Hager recently shared some sharp criticism of AEW and Tony Khan during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. His comments quickly gained attention, and now longtime AEW announcer Jim Ross has weighed in with his perspective on Hager’s frustrations.

On his podcast, Ross explained that Hager’s remarks came from a place of disappointment rather than malice.

“He’s got a lot of pent-up frustration. Yeah, quite honestly, he’s not a bad person. Jake is not a bad person whatsoever, no, but he’s very frustrated, or was very frustrated. Hopefully he’s got that past him and he’s going to focus more on his creative energy to his trucking company…It shows you how much he loved doing what he did because he became a fan. As I said, he wasn’t born a fan, and I find that ironic, considering he and [Danny] Hodge are from the same hometown.”

Ross went on to add that Hager’s career did not unfold the way he may have envisioned, despite his natural size and talent.

“I think he’s frustrated. He didn’t get it all out of the business that he would like to have at the end of the day… Sometimes it doesn’t end the way that one would like for it to. It’s tough to deal with. You get frustrated, and it’s just a mind game at that point, because that’s some of which had all the physical tools he needed to be a huge star, an athletic big man. He’s six, five, maybe six, six, I’m not sure…he’s a good dude, and I’m glad he’s doing well, at least. I hope that he’s going to do well.”

Ross closed by noting that while Hager may not have achieved everything he wanted in wrestling, he still respects his passion and hopes his future endeavors bring him success.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

August 30, 2025 at

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy