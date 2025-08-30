Carlito Criticizes WWE For Failing To Understand Latino Fans

Carlito has taken direct aim at WWE’s lack of understanding when it comes to its Latino fanbase, making it clear he feels the company continues to miss the mark.

Speaking with Molusco TV, the veteran star explained that this has been an issue for years, and he even confronted Vince McMahon about it in the past. According to Carlito, McMahon openly admitted that WWE did not truly understand Latinos or their culture.

“What I’ve been saying for years, even back when I told Vince, WWE doesn’t know the Latino market. People think because Vince is the owner, he’s in control of everything, but even he told me, ‘That’s the problem. We don’t know Latinos. We don’t know the culture.’ WWE thinks if it’s Mexico, it’s just Mexicans. If it’s Puerto Rico, it’s only Puerto Ricans. They don’t get how it all mixes, how diverse our culture really is, especially in wrestling.”

Carlito believes WWE has long viewed Latino fans through a narrow lens, assuming that Mexicans only care about Mexican wrestlers and Puerto Ricans only about Puerto Rican wrestlers. He argued that this approach completely ignores how deeply connected and diverse Latino culture is, both in life and in professional wrestling.

He further explained that the company still struggles to connect with the audience because there are no Latino writers, executives, or decision-makers shaping the product. Carlito said he tried to explain this, but the decision was never in his hands. He noted that had WWE been willing to take the right steps, they could have created something monumental, whether involving Dominik Mysterio or not.

Carlito also brought up WWE’s missed opportunity with AAA, saying it would have been an easy partnership given his history with the promotion and his connection to its fans. “With AAA, I speak the language, they know me, I worked with them a couple of times. But like I said, it was out of my control, so what can we do?”