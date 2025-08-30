×
First Look At Stage Design For WWE Clash In Paris 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
First Look At Stage Design For WWE Clash In Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris is just days away and excitement continues to grow ahead of the company’s highly anticipated Premium Live Event in France. Fans have now gotten a sneak peek at the stage design as construction moves forward inside the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre.

A circulating video on social media shows the setup taking shape, with the entrance ramp featuring an Eiffel Tower-inspired design. The build also includes striking red and blue lighting throughout the arena, setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable atmosphere.

The show itself is stacked, headlined by Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Becky Lynch will also put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Nikki Bella, with several other marquee matches rounding out the card.

