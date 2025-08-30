Jeff Hardy Teases Return Of Willow Character In TNA

Jeff Hardy has been part of TNA for more than a year, but many fans continue to remember his Willow persona from the early 2010s with great fondness. The character has built a cult following, and Hardy has now hinted that its return may be closer than expected.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Hardy revealed that he has been using his TikTok account, Enlightened Jeff Hardy, as a platform for creative and experimental projects. Among them is a video teasing an interaction between the present Willow and a future version of the character, suggesting fans may see the enigmatic alter ego again.

“I actually have a TikTok now which is Enlightened Jeff Hardy and speaking of TNA and being open-minded, I have a feeling Willow will reemerge at some point, my alter ego. And on my TikTok I’m going to experiment with a conversation between present Willow and future Willow, so get ready.”

Although he was unable to reintroduce Willow during his time in AEW, Hardy seems intent on ensuring the character makes a meaningful comeback in TNA.

The last time he competed under the Willow persona was on the April 22, 2016 episode of iMPACT, where he wrestled against himself.