Juice Robinson Seeks Payback Against Big Bill On AEW Collision August 30, 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
AEW Collision is set to deliver another intense night of action on August 30 as the road to All Out continues to heat up. With Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena hosting the show, fans can expect plenty of drama and hard-hitting matches that set the tone for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Juice Robinson vs Big Bill

One of the night’s marquee bouts will see Juice Robinson of the Bang Bang Gang step into the ring with Big Bill. This clash stems from the July 19 Collision, where Big Bill took out Colten Gunn in brutal fashion, lifting him high before slamming him down awkwardly on his leg. That injury has fueled the fire, and Robinson now looks to settle the score on behalf of his group. Whether he can gain revenge or if Big Bill continues his path of destruction remains to be seen.

AEW Collision August 30, 2025 Lineup:

  • Juice Robinson vs Big Bill

With All Out just around the corner, every moment counts, and tonight’s Collision promises to keep the momentum rolling. Fans will not want to miss what unfolds live from Philadelphia.

The show kicks off at 8 PM Eastern on TNT, with streaming available on MAX for those watching from home.

