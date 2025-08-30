×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dark Side of the Ring Future Remains Uncertain After Season 6

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Dark Side of the Ring Future Remains Uncertain After Season 6

Dark Side of the Ring wrapped up its sixth season earlier this year, and ever since, fans have been eager to know if a seventh season will eventually arrive. At the moment, the show’s future remains up in the air.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson was asked if another season of Vice TV’s popular documentary series is on the way. He noted that while nothing has been officially announced, the producers already have some material in the can that could be used should the series move forward.

“No official announcement. They have some content filmed (interviews) that can be used if it goes forward,” Johnson explained.

The most recent season concluded in May and featured episodes on Eddie Gilbert, Tony Atlas, Mick Foley’s infamous Hell in a Cell clash with The Undertaker, and “Superstar” Billy Graham. Given the show’s history, there is no shortage of dramatic and controversial wrestling stories that could be tackled in future installments.

Since debuting in 2019, Dark Side of the Ring has delved into some of wrestling’s darkest chapters, covering stories of tragedy, violence, betrayal, and broken careers. While fans wait for an official word on whether Season 7 will happen, the fact that new interviews have already been filmed leaves the door wide open for the series to return.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy