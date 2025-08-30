Dark Side of the Ring Future Remains Uncertain After Season 6

Dark Side of the Ring wrapped up its sixth season earlier this year, and ever since, fans have been eager to know if a seventh season will eventually arrive. At the moment, the show’s future remains up in the air.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson was asked if another season of Vice TV’s popular documentary series is on the way. He noted that while nothing has been officially announced, the producers already have some material in the can that could be used should the series move forward.

“No official announcement. They have some content filmed (interviews) that can be used if it goes forward,” Johnson explained.

The most recent season concluded in May and featured episodes on Eddie Gilbert, Tony Atlas, Mick Foley’s infamous Hell in a Cell clash with The Undertaker, and “Superstar” Billy Graham. Given the show’s history, there is no shortage of dramatic and controversial wrestling stories that could be tackled in future installments.

Since debuting in 2019, Dark Side of the Ring has delved into some of wrestling’s darkest chapters, covering stories of tragedy, violence, betrayal, and broken careers. While fans wait for an official word on whether Season 7 will happen, the fact that new interviews have already been filmed leaves the door wide open for the series to return.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).