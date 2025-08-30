Logan Paul Claps Back After John Cena’s SmackDown Roast

Logan Paul has fired back at John Cena following a heated exchange on WWE SmackDown.

On the August 29 episode, Cena took direct aim at the Maverick during a promo, claiming Paul was not even ranked among the top 25 influencers in the world. He highlighted names such as Druski, iShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat making the list while noting Paul’s absence.

Logan quickly responded on Twitter, brushing off Cena’s jab by making it clear that his career has already surpassed social media recognition. “As if this is an insult. I’m a WWE Superstar,” Paul wrote.

The two will not have to wait long to settle things inside the ring, as Logan Paul is scheduled to face John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. The match could serve as the defining moment for Paul to prove himself as a true star on the biggest stage.