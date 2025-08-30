×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jeff Jarrett Wants Travis Kelce To Join AEW After Football Career

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Jeff Jarrett Wants Travis Kelce To Join AEW After Football Career

Jeff Jarrett recently shared a heartfelt story about his family’s bond with Taylor Swift and also revealed that he would love to see Travis Kelce step into an AEW ring.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who is now engaged to Swift, has a unique connection to the Jarrett family. Jarrett’s late wife Jill was battling breast cancer in 2006, and during that difficult time Swift, who was just beginning her music career, became a source of joy and support for Jarrett’s daughters.

“It was Christmas of 2006. My first wife was really ill with breast cancer. She passed away about five months after this, so she was really ill and a friend of Taylor said, ‘Hey, why don’t you drop by?’ Obviously, like every little girl in America, my daughters were big Taylor fans. Her songs had just kind of broke, but she was a hometown girl,” Jarrett told TMZ Sports.

Jarrett recalled how Swift not only performed an intimate three-hour concert in their home but also baked with his daughters during their mother’s illness.

“I think in a lot of ways, and I’ll get emotional saying this, she kind of bonded with the family, specifically with the girls,” he said.

The bond continued as one of Jarrett’s daughters later played a younger version of Swift in one of her music videos. The family even traveled to Maine for the shoot, with Swift treating the girls to a Toys R Us shopping spree. Jarrett clarified that despite popular belief, Swift was never a babysitter for the family.

“I’d like to say it, but I don’t believe she’s ever been on the Jeff Jarrett payroll, so to speak.”

He also praised Swift’s parents and fondly recalled her baking skills.

When the topic turned to Kelce, Jarrett made it clear he would welcome him to AEW, though not without a little trademark Jarrett flair.

“I would love for Kelce to step on into an AEW ring and I tell you one thing, I’d love to have a guitar for him,” Jarrett said. “I got a guitar shot for Travis. But no, I’d welcome him in an AEW ring. I think he could make a lot of noise and it goes without saying, him and his brother, showmen at heart.”

Jarrett wished Kelce success in the upcoming NFL season but suggested that when football eventually ends, the wrestling world would be ready for him.

“I wish Travis nothing but success this upcoming year, but there’s going to come a time when his football career is over, so the door will be open at AEW.”

Kelce himself has previously expressed interest in pro wrestling, revealing in April 2023 that he had spoken with The Miz about a potential future with WWE once his NFL career wraps up.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy