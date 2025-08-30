Jeff Jarrett Wants Travis Kelce To Join AEW After Football Career

Jeff Jarrett recently shared a heartfelt story about his family’s bond with Taylor Swift and also revealed that he would love to see Travis Kelce step into an AEW ring.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who is now engaged to Swift, has a unique connection to the Jarrett family. Jarrett’s late wife Jill was battling breast cancer in 2006, and during that difficult time Swift, who was just beginning her music career, became a source of joy and support for Jarrett’s daughters.

“It was Christmas of 2006. My first wife was really ill with breast cancer. She passed away about five months after this, so she was really ill and a friend of Taylor said, ‘Hey, why don’t you drop by?’ Obviously, like every little girl in America, my daughters were big Taylor fans. Her songs had just kind of broke, but she was a hometown girl,” Jarrett told TMZ Sports.

Jarrett recalled how Swift not only performed an intimate three-hour concert in their home but also baked with his daughters during their mother’s illness.

“I think in a lot of ways, and I’ll get emotional saying this, she kind of bonded with the family, specifically with the girls,” he said.

The bond continued as one of Jarrett’s daughters later played a younger version of Swift in one of her music videos. The family even traveled to Maine for the shoot, with Swift treating the girls to a Toys R Us shopping spree. Jarrett clarified that despite popular belief, Swift was never a babysitter for the family.

“I’d like to say it, but I don’t believe she’s ever been on the Jeff Jarrett payroll, so to speak.”

He also praised Swift’s parents and fondly recalled her baking skills.

When the topic turned to Kelce, Jarrett made it clear he would welcome him to AEW, though not without a little trademark Jarrett flair.

“I would love for Kelce to step on into an AEW ring and I tell you one thing, I’d love to have a guitar for him,” Jarrett said. “I got a guitar shot for Travis. But no, I’d welcome him in an AEW ring. I think he could make a lot of noise and it goes without saying, him and his brother, showmen at heart.”

Jarrett wished Kelce success in the upcoming NFL season but suggested that when football eventually ends, the wrestling world would be ready for him.

“I wish Travis nothing but success this upcoming year, but there’s going to come a time when his football career is over, so the door will be open at AEW.”

Kelce himself has previously expressed interest in pro wrestling, revealing in April 2023 that he had spoken with The Miz about a potential future with WWE once his NFL career wraps up.