ROH Death Before Dishonor Streamed Free On YouTube After Technical Issues

ROH fans were given a surprise tonight when Tony Khan made the call to stream Death Before Dishonor live for free on YouTube. The decision came after ongoing technical difficulties with the event’s streaming provider, Brightcove, disrupted the broadcast.

Khan took to social media to explain the move and assured paying subscribers they would also be compensated. “Due to issues with service provider Brightcove, who haven’t yet given a timeframe for stream repair, I’ve put #ROHDBD streaming FREE on the ROH YouTube live NOW. For this inconvenience of tonight’s stream issue, we’ll offer a free one-month credit to all current ROH subscribers,” he wrote.

Earlier in the night, Ring of Honor confirmed that fans using Chrome and Firefox browsers were struggling to access the show, while those on Safari or the official ROH app were unaffected. The company released a statement saying, “We are aware that there is an issue with viewing on the browsers CHROME + FIREFOX, our service provider Brightcove is working on a solution now. You can view on Safari + the ROH App, without service disruption. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Despite the technical problems, the event is still set to feature major matches including Bandido putting the ROH World Championship on the line against Hechicero, as well as Athena defending the ROH Women’s Championship against Mina Shirakawa.