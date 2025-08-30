×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

ROH Death Before Dishonor Streamed Free On YouTube After Technical Issues

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
ROH Death Before Dishonor Streamed Free On YouTube After Technical Issues

ROH fans were given a surprise tonight when Tony Khan made the call to stream Death Before Dishonor live for free on YouTube. The decision came after ongoing technical difficulties with the event’s streaming provider, Brightcove, disrupted the broadcast.

Khan took to social media to explain the move and assured paying subscribers they would also be compensated. “Due to issues with service provider Brightcove, who haven’t yet given a timeframe for stream repair, I’ve put #ROHDBD streaming FREE on the ROH YouTube live NOW. For this inconvenience of tonight’s stream issue, we’ll offer a free one-month credit to all current ROH subscribers,” he wrote.

Earlier in the night, Ring of Honor confirmed that fans using Chrome and Firefox browsers were struggling to access the show, while those on Safari or the official ROH app were unaffected. The company released a statement saying, “We are aware that there is an issue with viewing on the browsers CHROME + FIREFOX, our service provider Brightcove is working on a solution now. You can view on Safari + the ROH App, without service disruption. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Despite the technical problems, the event is still set to feature major matches including Bandido putting the ROH World Championship on the line against Hechicero, as well as Athena defending the ROH Women’s Championship against Mina Shirakawa.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy