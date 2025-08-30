×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

San Diego Venue Blocks Raja Jackson From Appearing At Wrestling Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
San Diego Venue Blocks Raja Jackson From Appearing At Wrestling Event

San Diego independent promotion Danger Pro Wrestling has found itself in the spotlight after advertising Raja Jackson for an upcoming show, despite the venue making it clear that the 25-year-old will not be allowed inside the building.

The controversy comes in the aftermath of last week’s Knokx Pro event in Los Angeles, where Jackson entered the ring unannounced, slammed Syko Stu to the mat, and continued to strike him while he was unresponsive. Officials rushed to intervene and remove Jackson from the ring. Stu has since regained consciousness and is said to be responsive.

On Thursday, Danger Pro Wrestling posted on Instagram that Jackson would appear at a future event, writing:

“IN A BOLD move, Indy pro wrestling company @dangerdangerpro BOOKS now-infamous son of @rampagejackson#RAJAJackson for upcoming appearance at their event. Tickets available DangerProWrestling.eventbrite.com Stay tuned for opponent announcement, and date! All dates currently listed on our eventbrite!!”

While the promotion did not specify which show Jackson was being advertised for, Danger Pro has two dates next month at the Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. TMZ Sports reported that the venue has confirmed Jackson is banned from the premises and further noted that, to their knowledge, he was never booked.

“The venue slated to host the upcoming Danger Pro Wrestling event tells TMZ Sports Raja Jackson is not welcome,” the report stated. “Additionally, the event space tells us to its knowledge, Jackson was never part of the card … and the org. merely used Thursday’s post as a way to drum up interest.”

Meanwhile, the wrestling community has rallied behind Syko Stu, with a GoFundMe campaign set up in his name now surpassing $210,000 in donations.

Danger Pro’s original Instagram post featuring Jackson’s name remains available for viewing.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DANGER! Pro Wrestling (@dangerdangerpro)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy