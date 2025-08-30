San Diego Venue Blocks Raja Jackson From Appearing At Wrestling Event

San Diego independent promotion Danger Pro Wrestling has found itself in the spotlight after advertising Raja Jackson for an upcoming show, despite the venue making it clear that the 25-year-old will not be allowed inside the building.

The controversy comes in the aftermath of last week’s Knokx Pro event in Los Angeles, where Jackson entered the ring unannounced, slammed Syko Stu to the mat, and continued to strike him while he was unresponsive. Officials rushed to intervene and remove Jackson from the ring. Stu has since regained consciousness and is said to be responsive.

On Thursday, Danger Pro Wrestling posted on Instagram that Jackson would appear at a future event, writing:

“IN A BOLD move, Indy pro wrestling company @dangerdangerpro BOOKS now-infamous son of @rampagejackson#RAJAJackson for upcoming appearance at their event. Tickets available DangerProWrestling.eventbrite.com Stay tuned for opponent announcement, and date! All dates currently listed on our eventbrite!!”

While the promotion did not specify which show Jackson was being advertised for, Danger Pro has two dates next month at the Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. TMZ Sports reported that the venue has confirmed Jackson is banned from the premises and further noted that, to their knowledge, he was never booked.

“The venue slated to host the upcoming Danger Pro Wrestling event tells TMZ Sports Raja Jackson is not welcome,” the report stated. “Additionally, the event space tells us to its knowledge, Jackson was never part of the card … and the org. merely used Thursday’s post as a way to drum up interest.”

Meanwhile, the wrestling community has rallied behind Syko Stu, with a GoFundMe campaign set up in his name now surpassing $210,000 in donations.

Danger Pro’s original Instagram post featuring Jackson’s name remains available for viewing.