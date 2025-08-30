Mistico Wins CMLL International Grand Prix For The Second Time

Mistico has once again etched his name into history by winning CMLL’s Men’s International Grand Prix for the second time in his career.

At CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular in Mexico City’s iconic Arena Mexico, Team Mexico overcame Team International in a 20-man torneo cibernetico match. Mistico stood tall as the sole survivor, sealing the victory by eliminating Mike Bailey. Along the way, he also dispatched TJP, Taiji Ishimori, and Action Andretti to solidify his dominant showing.

Team Mexico consisted of Mistico, Volador Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada, Angel de Oro, Neon, Templario, Zandokan Jr., and Difunto. Their opposition, Team International, featured Rocky Romero, Donovan Dijak, Robbie X, Michael Oku, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush, Mike Bailey, TJP, Taiji Ishimori, and Action Andretti.

With this victory, Mistico joins the exclusive list of two-time winners alongside Rayo de Jalisco Jr. and Ultimo Guerrero. His first triumph came in 2016, while Volador Jr. remains the only three-time winner of the prestigious tournament. The Grand Prix originally began under single-elimination rules in 1994 before evolving into the torneo cibernetico format in 2002.

Following his win, Mistico addressed the crowd with a fiery promo aimed at CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion MJF, who has insisted on referring to the title as the CMLL World Championship.

¡Y tenemos al ganador del Grand Prix 2025! El Rey de Plata y Oro, Místico, ha derrotado a Mike Bailey y tiene un mensaje para MJF…#GrandPrixCMLL #ViernesEspectacularCMLL

