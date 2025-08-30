×
Drew McIntyre Reacts To Karrion Kross And Scarlett Leaving WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Drew McIntyre has weighed in on the recent exit of Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WWE, offering both praise and perspective. Having gone through his own release from the company in 2014 before reinventing himself on the independent scene and returning in 2017, McIntyre knows firsthand what it takes to bounce back.

Speaking with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple, McIntyre was asked about the news of Kross and Scarlett leaving. He was quick to compliment both of them and expressed full confidence that they will thrive wherever they end up.

“I know Kross well, very talented. Scarlett, and no matter what they do, they’re gonna land on their feet. I don’t have to give them advice. They know exactly what they’re doing.”

McIntyre then broadened his message, offering advice to all wrestlers navigating their careers. He emphasized the importance of putting in the work, developing individuality, and being accountable to yourself while staying connected with fans in an authentic way.

“For everybody else, it’s just you’ve got to keep putting the work in. You’ve got to find what separates you from everybody else, as long as you’re working your ass off, and leaving no stone unturned, have been accountable to yourself, to the person in the mirror, don’t worry about social [media], but use social well. Take everybody on your particular journey. That’s what I do.”

The full interview with Drew McIntyre can be found on the Adam’s Apple YouTube channel.

