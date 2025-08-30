Sami Zayn Makes History With WWE United States Title Win In France

Sami Zayn’s triumph over Solo Sikoa on last night’s SmackDown was more than a title change, it was a moment that etched his name into history. By capturing the WWE United States Championship in Lyon, France, Zayn reached a new career milestone while joining an elite group of international stars.

According to WrestleStatcast, Zayn is now only the fifth wrestler born outside of America to win the United States Championship in a country beyond US borders. The first to achieve this came back in 1995 when Kensuke Sasaki captured the WCW version of the title in Japan. A few years later, Canada’s Lance Storm earned the belt during a WCW show in the United Kingdom.

The legacy continued under WWE. Bret Hart became champion in his native Canada in 2010, and Shinsuke Nakamura claimed the gold at Survivor Series 2024 in Toronto. Now, Zayn joins that rare company after defeating Sikoa in France.

The victory is especially meaningful for Zayn, as it represents the first time in his decorated career that he has held the United States Championship, further solidifying his place among the top stars in the industry.

