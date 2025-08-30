×
Nick Hogan Announces Role In New Promotion Honoring Hulk Hogan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Real American Freestyle will officially launch on August 30, with Nick Hogan confirming his involvement in the new company during a recent press conference. The debut event will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, and is set to air on Fox Nation. The show will serve not only as the company’s introduction but also as a tribute to Hulk Hogan, who will be honored with a permanent, posthumous role.

Speaking at the press conference, Nick Hogan made it clear that his father’s influence will remain central to the promotion. He explained that Hulk Hogan will forever be recognized as the league’s commissioner, while he himself will take on the responsibility of representing his father’s legacy and guiding the promotion forward.

“My dad, Hulk Hogan, will always serve as the commissioner for this league,” Nick Hogan said. “I will be here to represent his interests and his growth in this business, and to see it through all the way to the stratosphere.”

The launch of Real American Freestyle is being marketed as both a new beginning and a tribute to the late wrestling icon, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. While the debut event is set for Fox Nation, plans are already in place for a weekly television series expected to begin in 2026.

Nick Hogan, who first entered the public eye on the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, will now look to build a promotion rooted in his father’s larger-than-life legacy while establishing his own place in the wrestling world.

