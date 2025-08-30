×
WWE Talent Embrace Reduced House Show Schedule

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
WWE Talent Embrace Reduced House Show Schedule

WWE talent have been open about how they feel regarding the company’s scaled back live event schedule, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, the majority are more than happy with the current setup.

Several wrestlers on WWE’s ongoing European tour shared their thoughts, and one longtime performer summed it up by saying, “I don’t miss house shows at all. They’re fun to wrestle on, but the current method is much better. It makes sense that they still do them here and there, and it makes them much more special.” Another talent added that having the number of shows reduced by about two-thirds has made the remaining ones more enjoyable to work.

The decision to reduce the domestic house show calendar was said to be influenced by multiple factors including scheduling, costs, the pros and cons of running the events, and keeping talent healthy. WWE has staged just 15 main roster house shows through August this year compared to nearly 50 by this point in 2023.

A WWE official told Fightful that there are no current plans to increase the number of live events outside of international tours, where business remains strong. The reduced workload has also reportedly been a positive factor during contract talks, with talent facing fewer required dates.

