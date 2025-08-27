It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight with AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

On tap for tonight's show is The Opps vs. Ricochet & The Gates of Agony for the AEW Trios Championship, a Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, Brodido & JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family in an All Star 8-Man Tag, Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match, plus we will hear from Hangman Page and FTR.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (AUGUST 27, 2025): PHILADELPHIA, PA.

"It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ..." are the first words we hear from Excalibur, as we settle inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. We see Excalibur standing at ringside along with Tony Schiavone and "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz.

After the three welcome the viewing audience at home to tonight's broadcast, they mention the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view from over the weekend. Excalibur points out that Will Ospreay will not be here tonight after what happened at the end of Sunday's show.

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Brawl With FTR To Open The Show

The familiar sounds of FTR's theme hits to bring out Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, accompanied by "Big" Stokely Hathaway. While walking to the ring, Wheeler stops and gets in a fans face, who in return gets right back in his in intense fashion. Wheeler refuses to back down so this continues for a good few seconds.

Finally, FTR settles inside the squared circle, but when Harwood tries to begin speaking to officially start the in-ring promo segment, we quickly come to realize that his microphone is not working. We spend a few seconds waiting for them to get a microphone that works.

Harwood then begins to talk and mentions a miscarriage of justice at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view. Fans loudly chant "Shut the f**k up!" as he continues to talk. They bring in referee Paul Turner and demand he admit he was wrong and reverse his decision from Sunday.

He tells him he also wants him to inform his family, his wife and his children at home that he is bad at his job and that he messed up. He then wants him to reverse his decision from Forbidden Door and officially announce FTR as the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

Turner says his decision stands. "Big" Stoke loses his cool. He gets on the mic and gets in Turner's face and now he tries to intimidate him. Turner pushes Stoke. Wheeler pushes the hell out of Turner. As they continue to rough up the defenseless ring official, the iconic sounds of Metalingus' "One Day Remains."

Adam Copeland makes his way out, with the crowd loudly singing his theme song. The commentators question where Christian Cage is. Just as they do, we see Cage fly into the camera shot and begin beating down FTR. Copeland quickly joins him and the brawl spills into the crowd and back into the ring.

As a ton of officials finally separate the two teams, Copeland gets on the microphone. He tells Harwood he understands he has a father as well. He tells Wheeler he has a father as well, "and that bitch is dead!" Officials hold FTR back as they try and storm the ring.

Copeland takes the microphone. After saying something that has to be censored off the broadcast, he makes an announcement. He confirms it will be the reunited duo of C&C, Copeland and Christian Cage, taking on FTR. He says "and it's time that I take my pound of flesh" in his hometown of Toronto at AEW All Out on September 20.

Darby Allin Sends A Message To Jon Moxley

We hear from Darby Allin, talking about his trek up Mount Everest and how it got him to thinking about his revenge against the Death Riders. After everything they tried to take away from AEW, at All Out he promises to take everything away from Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

We see Jon Moxley himself accompanied by Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders, as he heads to the ring for the first match of the evening. His opponent, Daniel Garcia, makes his way out next and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

We hear loud chants of “f–k you Yuta” as Mox and Garcia lock up, with Daniel getting an upper hand on the former World Champion. Garcia gets to his feet and hits the ropes, but is taken down by Mox with a shoulder tackle. Jon brings Garcia to the corner for some mounted punches.

Garcia responds with a dragon screw catching Mox on the ropes. Jon drops to the outside as Garcia follows, setting him up against the barricade before Mox fights back, dropping him to the floor before sliding into the ring. The ref begins the count as Yuta and Shafir are practically stalking Garcia on the outside.

'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard comes out to help even up the numbers. They back off as Garcia gets back into the ring, eventually turning things around on Mox and forcing him to take a breather on the outside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Mox regain control sending Garcia into the corner before clawing at his back. He keeps on the attack until Garcia strikes back with a flurry of punches before biting the leg of Mox, and taking him down hard with a suplex. Both men get to their feet.

Mox hits Daniel with a boot, sending him to the ropes…but Garcia hits a Nigel-style lariat on the former World Champion for a two count. Mox catches Garcia with a cutter, but struggles to capitalize and this allows Garcia to catch him with a single leg crab.

Mox crawls toward the ropes, grabbing the bottom one to force a break. Mox lures Garcia to the outside before landing a DDT onto the ring steps, and Garcia drops to the floor as Mox gets back in the ring. Daddy Magic checks on Garcia, trying to urge him back into the match as Garcia slowly stirs while the count goes on.

We reach the count of nine as Garcia manages to leap into the ring. Mox goes for a stomp but Garcia dodges it, only for Mox to catch him with a cross arm breaker…before Garcia counters into a Dragon-tamer! Mox struggles to break free.

Garcia leans back, and this gives Mox an opening, as he goes for a chokehold on Garcia. But Daniel breaks free for a clutch to get a near-fall. An exchange of pin attempts culminates with Mox getting the 1-2-3 for the win. We quickly learn, however, that things are far from over here.

Winner: Jon Moxley

HOOK Is Back

When the match wraps up, Wheeler Yuta gets in the ring and gets on a microphone. He tells Darby Allin that Mox doesn’t want to waste his breath answering him, so Yuta delivers the message that the answer is "No!" He leaves the ring as we see Mox and Garcia having a verbal spat on the outside.

From there, The Death Riders leave through the crowd. Garcia makes his way up the ramp, telling the camera to get out of his way. On that note, we shift gears and head into a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Yuta still in the ring with a microphone in-hand.

Yuta says he still has plenty left to say. He talks about living in this city and how he used to wrestle and break his bones in this city, and for what? For the chants they keep giving him? He talks about how the fans have done nothing.

The fans did nothing for him. They have done nothing for the likes of Will Ospreay, Chuck Taylor, and Bryan Danielson. As he continues to rant, he is cut off by the new theme music for HOOK. We see the HOOK bat-symbol flash in the rafters.

With that said, out comes the returning "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil." The former FTW Champion heads to the ring to a monster reaction from the Philly crowd. HOOK and Yuta brawl in the ring until HOOK locks him in his Red-Rum finisher until he passes out.

MJF Reveals Stipulation Change For His Casino Gauntlet Contract

In a special digital exclusive backstage interview from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London at The O2 Arena this past Sunday, we see Maxwell Jacob Friedman covered in blood sitting on the floor in his locker room. MJF goes on to address his loss to Hangman Page in their AEW World Championship main event.

He also mentions dealing with Mark Briscoe. He also talks about Tony Khan telling him he can no longer cash in his Casino Gauntlet contract for his 'rightful title shot whenever he so chooses.' He must announce it ahead of time. He says when that time comes, he won't be signing the dotted line to take Hangman's title, but instead his soul.

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander

We return back live inside the 2300 Arena, where the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford make their entrance for our next match of the evening. Out next are their opponents, the duo of Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander. The bell sounds and off we go.

Statlander and Ford kick things off for their respective teams. The two trade back-and-forth strikes, with Kris managing to get the upper hand before tagging in Cameron. A bit of double-teaming followed by a tag, and Kris gets a two count.

She lands a delayed vertical suplex on Penelope, who crawls over for a tag to Bayne. We get a brief stare down between Megan and Kris, but Harley tags in as she wants to make the Megasus 'Feel the Wrath.' Megan shoves her away but gets sent to the corner.

Cameron manages to get a few stomps in on Bayne and then she sends her to the opposite side, only to end up getting caught in a waist-lock by Bayne, who drags her to the corner before tagging in Ford. Harley stays on the attack until Megan manages to sneak in a shot.

The shot kept Cameron down long enough for Penelope to fight back. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Harley is kept from a tag again, this time by Ford, before Cameron manages to break away.

She finally makes the much-needed tag to Statlander, who runs down Ford and Bayne after hitting the ring with a ton of energy and crowd momentum behind her. She then hits a fisherman driver for a near-fall. Ford gets an assist from Bayne off a tag.

Ford lands a cutter before Bayne hits a big lariat for the two count. Megan and Penelope set up Harley and Kris for a double moonsault, but to no avail. Statlander hoists Bayne up and Harley gives the assist for Statlander sending Megan down hard for a cover, but Penelope breaks it up.

Things break down from here until all four women are down. Eventually, Ford and Cameron leave the ring as Kris and Megan exchange strikes. Ford gets the tag, but is worn down by Statlander who sets up what appears to be a crucifix armbar, and Penelope has no choice but to tap out after getting trapped on the mat.

Bayne looks to go after Statlander post-match, but Willow makes her way out to put the kibosh on this as she ends up staring down her former friend in Statlander. On that note, the commentators talk us into a post-match commercial break.

Winners: Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander

Mercedes Moné Championship Celebration

When we return from a break, we see a whole elaborate setup in the ring, with eight belts on a table and balloons in the corner as “Nine Belts Moné” is ready to have to celebration after retaining the TBS Championship at Forbidden Door.

Mercedes tells Philly to say hello to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 ... 9-Belts Moné. Renee Paquette talks about the busy and successful week the champ had, culminating in retaining the TBS Championship at Forbidden Door. Moné hypes herself up as the greatest of all time.

She then invokes the name of Ultimo Dragon and looking to smash his record of holding ten belts at once. Renee talks about Alex Windsor seemingly tapping Mercedes out, something the champ denies as she was not actually tapping.

Moné is tired of hearing about Alex Windsor, saying if she wants to come after her she will send her to a hospital bed next to her husband. With that, she calls for the celebration to commence as she dances to her music. That's how the Championship Celebration wraps up.

Mark Briscoe Sends A Message To MJF

We hear from Mark Briscoe who is back home, introducing us to the newest member of the crew -- his newborn baby. He then goes on to address what MJF has been doing as of late.

After that, Briscoe challenges Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, and since they’re gonna be in Philly, they can do it right at the 2300 Arena. Briscoe asks if Fletcher will "man-up."

All Star 8-Man Tag

Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) & JetSpeed (Kevin 'The Jet' Knight & 'Speedball' Mike Bailey) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & Hechicero)

When the show returns, we head back down to ringside for our next match of the evening, which is the advertised All Star 8-Man Tag. The new AEW World Tag-Team Champions Brodido, Brody King and Bandido, make their way out, as do their partners, the JetSpeed duo of Kevin 'The Jet' Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

Out next are their opponents, The Don Callis Family crew consisting of AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander and Hechicero. Callis does obnoxious, over-the-top introductions for each member. The bell sounds and off we go.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are ROH World Champion Bandido and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita, before Hechicero tags in to catch the masked-man by surprise ahead of their match coming up at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025.

Hechicero sends Bandido to the corner for a flurry of punches before dragging him to the Family corner for a tag to Takeshita. After a few shots we see Josh tag in, before Brody gets a tag of his own to take down "The Walking Weapon" and "The Alpha."

From there, a tag is made to Knight, and he and Bailey go after Alexander after a tag to Bailey. Alexander reaches out for a tag with both Okada and Takeshita making the tag at the same time. They stare each other down for a moment, but that turns out to be a ruse, as they look to clear the ring.

Instead, Brody does one better and sends them to the outside. He launches Bandido up and over the rope at the same time as JetSpeed, and all three men land on top of The Don Callis Family on the outside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the Family has Kevin Knight in the corner before he manages to get the upper hand on Hechicero and Alexander. Brody comes in for some offense followed by Bailey, who takes a powerbomb by Takeshita before Kevin comes in only to be taken out.

Bandido slides in, going for a vertical suplex on Takeshita before Hechicero makes the save. Tags made to Bailey and Takeshita now, and the two go at it before Bailey blocks a sunset flip for a backflip knee-drop on the Alpha. A pin attempt by Speedball gets broken up.

"The Rainmaker" offers an assist before Konosuke gets a cover for a near-fall, and it seems there IS some animosity between Okada and Takeshita as it comes to a shoving contest from Okada, before Brody pulls Takeshita out of the ring.

We then see chaos ensue, leading to Bailey dodging a Rainmaker to send Okada out of the ring. He goes up top but Alexander dodges the shooting star knee-drop, rolling him up as the Family blocks an attempt to break up the pin and secures the victory for their team.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega Reunite

We head to another commercial break after the All Star 8-Man Tag wraps up. When we return, Hangman Pages comes to the ring. He says his his first order of business is thanking Will Ospreay for everything he’s done and hoping that Ospreay feels better.

He tries not to make a habit of speaking for others, but he will make an exception to say we all hope Ospreay comes back soon, and when he does, he hopes Ospreay will challenge Page for the world title. Page turns his attention to MJF.

He says MJF tried everything he could to take the title away from him at Forbidden Door, and he failed. He addresses the fact MJF has to give seven days notice, promising that he will beat MJF down before the ink dries on the contract. Page is interrupted by Don Callis.

Callis says the only reason Page ever got the title the first time was because a weakling in his family, referring to Kenny Omega, was the one defending it against him. He says he wants the title back in the Don Callis Family, and there’s a whole locker room ready to challenge.

He said he knows because he’s signed half of them. He calls out for his Family to come to ringside, surrounding the champ on the outside, but Page gets the drop on one of them to fight back. They bring Hangman into the ring but out comes JetSpeed for an assist.

Callis hands a steel baton to get the beatdown on Bailey and the rest, but Kenny Omega’s music hits to a big pop as he comes running down, blowing past Hechicero on his way to the ring. Archer goes for a chokeslam but gets hit with the baton before Omega takes him to a knee.

Bailey helps clear the ring as we get a combo Buckshot Lariat and V-Trigger sending Archer to the mat. He rolls out of the ring as former tag champions Page and Omega embrace, joined by JetSpeed as the Don Callis Family regroups on the outside.

AEW Trios Championships

The Opps (c) vs. Ricochet & The Gates Of Agony

Now it's time for our next match of the evening, the lone championship contest scheduled for tonight's show. The AEW Trios Championships will be on-the-line next, as The Opps team of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata make their way out.

Already in the ring are their opponents, the three-man team of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony -- Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Hobbs and Ricochet.

Hobbs lays into Ricochet early on, and then we get a blind tag by Bishop Kaun. Kaun goes on the attack until Hobbs catches him with a shoulder tackle. Tag made to Shibata who lands a flurry of strikes. Kaun fights back leading to an exchange of chops between both men.

Shibata takes control to send Bishop to the corner for some more damage, leading to a dropkick and an under-hook for a two count. Shibata hits the ropes but takes a couple boots from Kaun, before Ricochet gets involved, and a big hit by Kaun brings 'The Wrestler' to the outside.

From there, we see Ricochet and the GOA get some more offense before the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this trios title tilt continues. When the show returns, The Opps fight their way back into the lead, with Joe getting the submission win. The Hurt Syndicate and Gates of Agony brawl afterwards.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Opps

Falls Count Anywhere

Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

It's main event time!

When the show returns, we hear the familiar sounds of Claudio Castagnoli's theme music. Out comes the member of The Death Riders for the advertised main event of the evening, a Falls Count Anywhere match against enemy number one to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders -- Darby Allin.

As Castagnoli is about to walk through the back to make a custom entrance through the crowd, he is cut off and attacked out of nowhere by his opponent. Allin gets off to an early offensive lead as this Falls Count Anywhere match gets off to a hot start.

Castagnoli quickly fights back into competitive form before ultimately taking over control of the action. He slams Allin on a bunch of crap nearby and then drags his lifeless body into the entrance area inside the arena. Castagnoli grabs Allin by the legs and begins a giant swing.

He releases him and sends him flying with authority into the unforgiving barricade. He goes for a pin right there on the spot, but Allin kicks out to keep this one alive. Allin fights back, re-enters the ring, quickly hits the ropes, sprints and dives through the ropes for a splash onto Castagnoli at ringside.

Allin stops to play to the crowd as they roar. He then begins his long climb way up some production stuff at ringside. A giant pole, basically. He's way up there and without any hesitation, he jumps up and leaps off backwards, soaring down to Castagnoli and crashing into him with his Coffin Drop finisher.

He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, but only gets two. The action resumes inside the ring after that. Castagnoli ends up taking back over on offense. He hoists Allin up with an overhead military press and runs across the ring, launching him over the ropes where he crashes violently onto a desk at ringside.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our Falls Count Anywhere main event of the evening continues inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. When the show returns, we see Castagnoli still controlling the action.

Two tables are brought into the ring and are set up leaning long-ways in opposing corners of the ring. Allin starts to fire up, and the crowd loudly comes to life in the background as well. Allin hops on Castagnoli's back with a choke.

Castagnoli throws him off. He goes charging at him, but Allin moves and Castagnoli puts himself through a table in one of the corners. Allin grabs a steel chair and begins blasting Castagnoli with it. He puts Castagnoli's head through the chair and lets out a war cry.

Allin heads to the ropes, looking to do to Castagnoli what he and The Death Riders did to Will Ospreay after the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London this past Sunday night. Castagnoli stops him, however, and Donkey Kong's him onto a pile of chairs for a two-count.

He then picks Allin up and launches him through the other table in the other corner. He quickly follows up with another pin attempt, but once again only gets a count of two for his troubles. Fans begin rallying behind Allin with chants as he is slow to recover.

Allin does start to fight back, however, and even connects with a big Code Red. He goes for the cover, but Castagnoli survives. Allin follows up by climbing the ropes and hitting a Coffin Drop. He pops right back up, climbs the ropes a second time and hits a follow-up Coffin Drop for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin

Gabe Kidd Attacks Darby Allin

Once the match wraps up, a mystery man in a hood hits the ring and begins attacking Allin. He pulls the hood off to reveal he is none other than NJPW star Gabe Kidd, one of the members of the The Death Riders team in the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders make their way out to join in. Instead, Allin manages to flee the ring and hop the barricade. He exits through the crowd. Mox is shown helping Castagnoli up in the ring. They go after him but decide against it. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!