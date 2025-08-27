Chris Jericho Fuels WWE Return Speculation With Cryptic Post

Chris Jericho has once again set the wrestling world talking after sharing a cryptic social media post that has fueled speculation about a potential WWE return.

Over the past several years, fans have seen a number of AEW stars make the jump to the Stamford-based promotion, with names like Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Shawn Spears, and Lexis King already making the move. Now, it seems Chris Jericho could be the next big name under discussion.

Jericho, the inaugural AEW World Champion, has been absent from television since taking a self-imposed hiatus in April. Initially, it was thought he stepped away to tour with his band Fozzy. However, despite the tour ending and Jericho being cleared to compete, he has not returned to AEW programming, raising questions about his future.

Adding to the speculation, rumors have circulated that Jericho may be in line for a WWE comeback at next year’s Royal Rumble. Those whispers grew louder after his recent post on X/Twitter, where he shared a photo of himself looking contemplative out of a plane window with the caption:

“#Contemplation”

Though the post did not directly reference wrestling, the timing has sparked heavy discussion about whether Jericho is preparing to leave AEW and rejoin WWE.

A return to WWE could also give Jericho the chance to refresh his character, something he has successfully done many times throughout his career. Before his hiatus, crowds often greeted him with chants of “please retire,” and even his deluded “Learning Tree” persona was met with pushback. A move back to WWE could provide the reinvention that has been a trademark of Jericho’s longevity in the business.