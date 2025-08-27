Enzo Amore Opens Up About Falling Out And Reconnection With Big Cass

Enzo Amore has opened up about his past with Big Cass, recalling their falling out after leaving WWE and how things eventually turned around.

The former duo of Enzo and Cass were one of the most popular tag teams of the 2010s, gaining huge support in NXT and continuing that success when they were brought up to the main roster. Fans connected with their energy, charisma, and in-ring chemistry, but the team split in 2017, and both men were released from WWE the following year.

Enzo went on to compete for NJPW, MLW, TNA, and ROH, while Cass, now known as Big Bill, signed with AEW in 2022. Despite their once-strong bond in WWE, Enzo revealed that their friendship collapsed after leaving the company.

Speaking with Julian Dorey, Enzo explained that Big Cass struggled with alcohol following his release, a period that nearly cost him his life. Enzo recalled: “I can’t even begin to explain what I witnessed. I didn’t think there was any coming back from this for him. I was 100% certain Big Cass was like, we had to get him help.”

He also revealed that the severity of the situation was kept private at the time. Cass suffered a seizure and nearly died from alcohol abuse. Enzo admitted that this came during a time when the two had not spoken in years due to their split after WWE.

“I haven’t seen this guy in years. We actually had a falling out on the way out of WWE. On my way out the door. I was not friends with him anymore. And [What happened?] Uh, it took a toll on us, man. Just being tag team partners. Everything that he did, everything that I did, it was married. So when you get in trouble, I get in trouble. When I get in trouble, you get in trouble. When it’s one thing after another, bro, you know, you’re a tag team partner. You’re married to each other, as we say in my business.”

Enzo noted that after Cass overcame his personal battles, the two were able to reconnect and repair their friendship.

Enzo reflected further in the interview, admitting that ego played a major role in the breakdown of his relationship with Big Cass. According to him, Big Bill was eager to branch out as a singles star, while Enzo himself was directed into the Cruiserweight division.

Enzo revealed that the two once imagined they might eventually collide in a storyline similar to Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash. However, he added that fate had a different path laid out, pointing out that what Big Bill is doing today means more than any in-ring success. He praised his former partner for the way he speaks to fans and takes the time to personally respond to private messages on social media.

Although their friendship once suffered from the strain of their careers and personal struggles, the two have managed to reconcile.