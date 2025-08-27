AJ Lee Reacts To Roxanne Perez Attacking CM Punk At WWE Manchester Live Event

AJ Lee has broken her silence following the shocking events at WWE’s live event in Manchester.

The show closed with CM Punk teaming with Sami Zayn and Penta to battle Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. At ringside, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez looked to tilt the momentum in their faction’s favor. When Rodriguez distracted the referee, Perez seized the moment and stunned the crowd by hitting her Pop Rox finisher on CM Punk.

The move was especially striking given that Perez has long been referred to as the “daughter” of Punk and AJ Lee, with the trio sharing a close bond both inside and outside of WWE.

Following the incident, Perez boasted about her actions on social media and tagged AJ Lee directly. Rather than condemn the betrayal, Lee instead gave her full backing to Perez. She wrote:

“My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life.”

At this time, CM Punk has not made any public comment on the situation.