Mr Anderson To Host TNA’s Twin Cities Hardy Party Ahead Of Minneapolis Tapings

Mr Anderson is set to return to the spotlight with a microphone in hand next week when TNA heads to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for television tapings on September 4 and 5.

Ahead of the shows, fans in the Twin Cities will be treated to a special event on September 3. The reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, Matt and Jeff Hardy, will take part in a Q&A and photo session titled the Twin Cities Hardy Party, with Anderson serving as the evening’s host at the Graze Food Hall by Travail. The Q&A begins at 7pm local time, followed by photo opportunities with select attendees.

Anderson, who famously extended his name with “...ANDERSON,” had a six-year run with TNA from 2010 to 2016, capturing the TNA World Championship twice and briefly aligning with Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Immortal faction. After leaving the company, he founded The Academy, a Minneapolis-based professional wrestling school that he continues to oversee.

At this point, it is not confirmed whether Anderson will also appear at the television tapings that follow the Hardy Party. Stars currently advertised for those shows include Matt and Jeff Hardy, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Indi Hartwell, and Masha Slamovich. NXT star and reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams is also scheduled to be in action.