Syko Stu Awake And Speaking After Brutal Attack At Wrestling Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
Syko Stu is said to be awake and speaking following the brutal attack at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles last weekend. Fellow wrestler Douglas Malo, who was the one to physically pull Raja Jackson off of an unconscious Stu, spoke with TMZ Sports to provide an update on his friend’s condition.

According to Malo, Stu still faces significant injuries, but none that appear to be life-threatening.

“[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He’s talking a little bit. He’s alert. He’s still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but facial injuries, stuff like that,” Malo told TMZ Sports.

Malo also expressed his anger at the entire situation, sharing that Jackson even attempted to go after him once he intervened.

“I’m pissed at what he did to my friend. I’m pissed for him punching me in the face. I’m pissed for him that when I went to take him off and told him to calm down, he tried to double leg me. If he would have double legged me, he would have done the same thing to me that he did to Stu, you know?”

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support Stu’s medical recovery has now surpassed $153,000. Among the top contributors are YouTube star Mr. Beast, who donated $10,000, along with fitness influencer Derek MPMD. Several well-known wrestlers have also donated, including Chris Jericho with $2,500, and Finn Balor, Nic Nemeth, Jack Perry, and Swerve Strickland, who each contributed $1,000.

Stu’s full conversation with TMZ Sports is available below.

