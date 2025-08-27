×
AEW Confirms Big Eight-Man Tag For Dynamite In Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
AEW has added another major match to tonight’s Dynamite in Philadelphia.

Tony Khan confirmed that The Don Callis Family’s Josh Alexander, Kazuchika Okada, Hechicero, and Konosuke Takeshita will meet Bandido, Brody King, and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) in eight-man tag action.

The timing is notable, as Hechicero is set to challenge Bandido for the ROH World Championship this Friday at Death Before Dishonour, also taking place inside the 2300 Arena.

With this announcement, four matches are locked in for tonight’s show, which opens AEW’s new residency in the historic building once known as the ECW Arena. While a title celebration for Mercedes Mone was teased following Forbidden Door, AEW has yet to confirm the segment.

AEW Dynamite, Wednesday, August 27 ,

Falls Count Anywhere: Darby Allin vs Claudio Castagnoli

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron

Jon Moxley vs Daniel Garcia

Brody King, Bandido, & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs Kazuchika Okada, Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander

