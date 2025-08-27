Union Protest Greets AEW Residency At Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

AEW’s residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia kicks off with the August 27 edition of Dynamite, but the launch has not been without controversy. Ahead of tonight’s show, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 8 staged a protest outside the venue, voicing concerns over what they claim are unfair labor practices connected to the event.

The group alleges that AEW and the 2300 Arena have not met the area standards for wages and benefits, instead offering what they describe as “substandard” compensation. In a statement issued earlier this week on their official Facebook page, IATSE Local 8 explained that they are investigating the matter, citing wage and benefit figures that fall below what is standard for the Philadelphia area.

The union listed its negotiated standard as $40 per hour for journeymen, plus additional contributions toward health, welfare, annuity, pension, and training funds, bringing the total compensation package to $54.40 an hour. According to the union, anything below this level negatively impacts fair labor conditions and depresses opportunities for its members.

The statement further raised concerns that some workers associated with the event may have been misclassified as independent contractors, which, under Pennsylvania law, could carry legal consequences for the employers involved.

IATSE Local 8 made clear that their action is not an attempt to organize AEW employees or interfere with anyone’s right to work, but rather to highlight what they see as a violation of area labor standards. The statement added that unless evidence is provided showing proper wages and benefits are being paid, the union plans to continue informing the public through handbills, bannering, and demonstrations at AEW events in the city.