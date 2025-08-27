×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Union Protest Greets AEW Residency At Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
Union Protest Greets AEW Residency At Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

AEW’s residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia kicks off with the August 27 edition of Dynamite, but the launch has not been without controversy. Ahead of tonight’s show, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 8 staged a protest outside the venue, voicing concerns over what they claim are unfair labor practices connected to the event.

The group alleges that AEW and the 2300 Arena have not met the area standards for wages and benefits, instead offering what they describe as “substandard” compensation. In a statement issued earlier this week on their official Facebook page, IATSE Local 8 explained that they are investigating the matter, citing wage and benefit figures that fall below what is standard for the Philadelphia area.

The union listed its negotiated standard as $40 per hour for journeymen, plus additional contributions toward health, welfare, annuity, pension, and training funds, bringing the total compensation package to $54.40 an hour. According to the union, anything below this level negatively impacts fair labor conditions and depresses opportunities for its members.

The statement further raised concerns that some workers associated with the event may have been misclassified as independent contractors, which, under Pennsylvania law, could carry legal consequences for the employers involved.

IATSE Local 8 made clear that their action is not an attempt to organize AEW employees or interfere with anyone’s right to work, but rather to highlight what they see as a violation of area labor standards. The statement added that unless evidence is provided showing proper wages and benefits are being paid, the union plans to continue informing the public through handbills, bannering, and demonstrations at AEW events in the city.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamite

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy