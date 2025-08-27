×
Kevin Owens Provides Recovery Update Following Neck Surgery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
Kevin Owens Provides Recovery Update Following Neck Surgery

WWE star Kevin Owens was in attendance at the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR event in Daytona, Florida over the weekend, where he shared an important update on his recovery following neck surgery this past July.

Owens revealed that he underwent a neck fusion procedure and explained the challenges leading up to the operation.

“I needed neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we weren’t really sure how severe the fusion was going to be, how many levels, all this stuff. Thankfully, it ended up only being one level, which is the best case scenario for something like this. But the surgery was successful. I had a great doctor.

The thing is now we have to see how the bones fuse, and there’s no guarantee that it’s going to work. It’s all my body heals, and we’ll see. Some guys had success, some guys didn’t. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year. Really don’t know, though. But my goal is to come back, so hopefully that’s what happens.”

Owens is now waiting on the healing process to determine if an in-ring return will be possible within the next year.

