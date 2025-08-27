×
WWE Talent Reactions To Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Celebration

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
WWE Talent Reactions To Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Celebration

Vince McMahon marked his 80th birthday with a private party at New York’s Gotham Hall over the weekend, bringing together a number of wrestling names from across different eras. Jerry Lawler briefly shared a photo on Instagram before deleting it, which showed him alongside The Undertaker, John Cena, JBL, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Maryse, Titus O’Neil, and Bruce Prichard.

Fightful Select reports that WWE talent were not surprised by how many stars turned up to honor McMahon. One person who previously worked with him explained, “a lot of people here still feel like they owe Vince something, even though he made his money back on them tenfold.” Meanwhile, a wrestler who skipped the party said that some talent are waiting for the Janel Grant legal case to fully play out before making any decisions about cutting ties with McMahon.

Those who did attend noted that it was the first time in years they had seen him in person, with one source commenting that McMahon “looked 80.” They added that he appeared more frail, moved more slowly, and looked his age in a way they had not witnessed during his decades running WWE.

