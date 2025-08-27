WWE Teams With Paris Saint-Germain In Major Partnership

WWE issued the following:

WWE® AND PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

August 27, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most iconic and globally recognized football clubs in the world, today announced a groundbreaking long-term collaboration bringing together two global powerhouses in sports and entertainment.

The first-of-its kind strategic collaboration will explore opportunities across multiple areas including original content development, exclusive merchandise and retail collaborations, fan engagement initiatives, community-focused programs, and unique interactions between PSG players and WWE Superstars.

Both brands will look to expand their reach to new and diverse audiences as the relationship begins in conjunction with WWE’s first-ever Premium Live Event in the French capital, Clash in Paris, at La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31.

The announcement builds on previous collaborations, including the launch of an exclusive licensed WWE x PSG Legacy Title Belt in March 2025, featuring the club’s iconic colors and official markings. The WWE x PSG Legacy Title Belt is available globally through Euroshop, WWE Shop, Fanatics and the Official PSG Online Store.

Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE, said: “Paris Saint-Germain is a world-class organization with an incredibly passionate fanbase. Together we believe we can deliver unforgettable experiences and unique products to engage a global audience with both brands.”

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer, Paris Saint-Germain, added: “We are excited to collaborate with WWE at such a pivotal time for their business, as Paris welcomes the WWE Universe for its first major Premium Live Event in the city. We aim to collectively unite fans across continents in ways that are authentic and true to each brand.”

Further details on partnership activations will be shared in the coming months.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France’s most successful sports Club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men’s and women’s football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy. With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 230 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.