×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Swerve Strickland Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
Swerve Strickland Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

AEW star Swerve Strickland has officially begun his recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. The former AEW World Champion had been battling the injury for years before finally having it corrected.

Strickland’s absence was expected, with reports noting that he would need time away to properly address the long-standing issue. He has now entered the rehabilitation stage, though the length of his recovery has not yet been determined.

The knee problem dates back to 2019 during his time at the WWE Performance Center. In recent weeks, Strickland had been receiving treatment from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ medical staff, but it was ultimately decided that surgery was the best option.

AEW incorporated his real injury into storylines to explain his television exit. At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, following his loss to Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship, Okada and the Don Callis Family targeted Strickland’s knee. They trapped it between the steel steps and ring post before smashing it with a chair. The attack was capped off by the shocking return of Wardlow, who aligned himself with Callis by attacking Prince Nana.

Everyone at WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes Swerve Strickland a full and speedy recovery.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamite

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy