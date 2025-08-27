Swerve Strickland Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

AEW star Swerve Strickland has officially begun his recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. The former AEW World Champion had been battling the injury for years before finally having it corrected.

Strickland’s absence was expected, with reports noting that he would need time away to properly address the long-standing issue. He has now entered the rehabilitation stage, though the length of his recovery has not yet been determined.

The knee problem dates back to 2019 during his time at the WWE Performance Center. In recent weeks, Strickland had been receiving treatment from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ medical staff, but it was ultimately decided that surgery was the best option.

AEW incorporated his real injury into storylines to explain his television exit. At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, following his loss to Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship, Okada and the Don Callis Family targeted Strickland’s knee. They trapped it between the steel steps and ring post before smashing it with a chair. The attack was capped off by the shocking return of Wardlow, who aligned himself with Callis by attacking Prince Nana.

