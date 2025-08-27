Jake Hager Says AEW Changed After Cody Rhodes Exit

Jake Hager has once again voiced his frustrations with AEW and Tony Khan’s management, adding to comments he made earlier this week to Chris Van Vliet. This time, Hager spoke with Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell, and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda, where he shared more candid thoughts on his time in the company.

Hager did not hold back when it came to Khan’s booking style, questioning his ability to sustain long-term storytelling.

“He can’t make himself a sandwich, let alone write a storyline that will at last. He can spend a lot of money and make a big debut and make a lot of fireworks.”

According to Hager, things shifted in AEW after Cody Rhodes departed in early 2022.

“I think everything changed after (Cody Rhodes) left because he was involved with it and after that, it just kind of became a free for all. Young Bucks and Kenny still had a big say in what they were doing. Chris obviously still had a big say in what he was doing, but even Chris, he would tell me that Tony would not respond to his messages for like two weeks.“

Hager suggested that AEW might not have been Khan’s top priority, pointing to a lack of structure in the creative process.

“It became a point to where either AEW is important or it’s not. It just seems like it was not to him because they stopped doing production meetings, they stopped doing anything to make the show timely. We would be waiting around till like 5:00 PM to find out what we’re doing that day.”

Hager also credited Chris Jericho as the sole reason he was brought into AEW in the first place.

“The only reason why I got signed with AEW is because of Chris Jericho, so I’m very thankful for that. Tony wanted nothing to do with me because I was from the fed and he’s an indie darling guy, and I dare you to argue with me about that. He wants flips and hamburgers and hot dogs and not storylines.”

Jake Hager’s full interview with Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell, and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda can be viewed below.