Hulk Hogan’s Body Still Not Cremated Five Weeks After Death

Hulk Hogan’s body remains at a funeral home in Clearwater, Florida nearly five weeks after his passing, according to his widow Sky Daily. The 71 year old wrestling legend, real name Terry Bollea, died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his $8 million waterfront home. Daily confirmed to Daily Mail on Wednesday that Hogan has not yet been cremated despite earlier speculation.

On Tuesday, Hogan’s daughter Brooke made a private visit to view her father’s embalmed body. She was accompanied by her husband, former NHL player Steve Oleksy, and was seen leaving the funeral home looking emotional, clutching a memorial pamphlet. Later that day, she met with her attorneys before speaking with detectives at the Clearwater Police Department.

Brooke, who had previously demanded police release 911 recordings and bodycam footage she claimed could “change the narrative” around her father’s death, appeared to soften her stance after seeing him. Speaking on Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show, she said, “I said a prayer over him and got to say my final goodbyes. It was super nice.” She added that the visit helped her feel “at peace,” believing those involved are acting “in good faith.”

Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, previously revealed she had arranged for a private autopsy to address concerns about potential medical malpractice, though the findings have not been released. According to the medical examiner’s certificate, Hogan’s official cause of death was a natural acute myocardial infarction, with a noted history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia.

Despite her past estrangement from her father and her decision to be written out of his will in 2023, Brooke has been outspoken since his death, seeking clarity on the circumstances. For now, she says she is reassured after seeing him and will continue to monitor the ongoing investigation.

