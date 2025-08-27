×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Stacks Lineup For September 2 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
WWE NXT Stacks Lineup For September 2 Episode

The September 2 episode of WWE NXT will feature three matches as the brand continues its build toward the No Mercy premium live event.

One of the main attractions will see NXT Champion Oba Femi join forces with his upcoming challenger Ricky Saints. The unlikely partners will team with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to take on DarkState’s Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars in a high-stakes eight-man tag. This follows Heatwave, where Lennox and Griffin dethroned Walker and Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Saints, meanwhile, secured his title opportunity against Femi by defeating Josh Briggs in a number one contender’s match earlier this week.

Another big bout announced will kick off the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament. The opening round sees Candice LeRae step into the ring against TNA’s Xia Brookside, bringing a cross-promotional twist to the competition.

Rounding out the card, Lash Legend and Jaida Parker will finally settle their recent feud when they meet one-on-one.

The confirmed lineup for next week’s NXT is as follows:

WWE NXT, Tuesday, September 2

  • Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James and Saquon Shugars

  • WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament: Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside

  • Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy