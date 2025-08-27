WWE NXT Stacks Lineup For September 2 Episode

The September 2 episode of WWE NXT will feature three matches as the brand continues its build toward the No Mercy premium live event.

One of the main attractions will see NXT Champion Oba Femi join forces with his upcoming challenger Ricky Saints. The unlikely partners will team with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to take on DarkState’s Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars in a high-stakes eight-man tag. This follows Heatwave, where Lennox and Griffin dethroned Walker and Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Saints, meanwhile, secured his title opportunity against Femi by defeating Josh Briggs in a number one contender’s match earlier this week.

Another big bout announced will kick off the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament. The opening round sees Candice LeRae step into the ring against TNA’s Xia Brookside, bringing a cross-promotional twist to the competition.

Rounding out the card, Lash Legend and Jaida Parker will finally settle their recent feud when they meet one-on-one.

The confirmed lineup for next week’s NXT is as follows:

WWE NXT, Tuesday, September 2

Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James and Saquon Shugars

WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament: Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside

Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker

