The Undertaker’s Backstage Role In AAA Growing Stronger

AAA’s latest Triplemanía XXXIII event was not just about what happened inside the ring, but also about what unfolded behind the curtain. A new report from Fightful Select has revealed fresh backstage details involving WWE President Nick Khan and the growing influence of The Undertaker within the promotion.

According to the report, Khan spoke to the AAA roster before the show and assured them that WWE had no intention of “changing the company.” While the message was received, it was met with what sources described as “heavy skepticism,” though not outright disdain. Those close to the situation believe WWE has already made its presence firmly felt within AAA.

The Undertaker, meanwhile, is reportedly set to become a much more regular figure behind the scenes in AAA. Sources claim he is already “incredibly influential” backstage. This follows comments from Triple H earlier this year confirming that “The Deadman” would be utilized in multiple roles as part of his long-term WWE contract.

