JBL Calls Raja Jackson’s Attack on Wrestler “Attempted Murder”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
JBL Calls Raja Jackson’s Attack on Wrestler “Attempted Murder”

Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has drawn heavy criticism after his violent attack on independent wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during a Knox Pro Academy event. The shocking incident has left Smith hospitalized with serious injuries, and now WWE Hall of Famer JBL has delivered his blunt thoughts, describing the assault as “attempted murder” and making it clear that the blame falls solely on Raja Jackson.

The situation unfolded when Smith struck Jackson with what appeared to be an empty beer can as part of a planned moment during his match. Jackson, who was not scheduled to be part of the show, later stormed the ring and unleashed a brutal beating on Smith, knocking him unconscious before continuing to deliver repeated punches to his face. The assault resulted in Smith suffering multiple broken facial bones and several broken teeth.

On his Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL acknowledged the questionable decision behind using the beer can in the first place but made it clear that nothing justified Jackson’s reaction.

“I want to make it very clear, this is 100% Raja Jackson’s fault. 100% the fault, and the blame lies 100% with this man. Feel sorry for Rampage, who seems like a really good guy… But 100% the blame goes on Raja.”

JBL went further, condemning the repeated strikes to Smith after he was already knocked out, describing them as something far more severe than a fight gone wrong.

“I mean, no matter what happens here, once this guy is out, the fight’s over, if it is a fight, if the guy didn’t know he was in a fight… At that point, it’s just attempted murder. I mean, you’re, you’re hitting. I don’t care what happens. I don’t care if this happened in the back. The guy’s down and out, and you just keep punching them. That’s, there’s no call for that… It’s not Knox Pro’s fault. It’s not their fault… 100% of this goes on Raja Jackson.”

The fallout from the attack has been severe. Raja Jackson is now under investigation by the LAPD, and Knox Pro Academy has been dropped from the WWE ID program in the wake of the incident.

