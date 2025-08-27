WWE Officials Reportedly Embarrassed By Becky Lynch’s Birmingham Promo

Becky Lynch caused major controversy during the August 25 episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, England, when she took aim at the city and its most famous son, Ozzy Osbourne, just weeks after the rock legend’s passing.

While addressing the crowd, Lynch delivered a stinging line that shocked many in attendance.

“The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham I’d die too.”

The remark has divided opinion, with some defending it as a typical heel tactic to generate boos, while others have criticized it as going far beyond acceptable boundaries. Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne was particularly outraged, calling Lynch’s comments “disrespectful” and insisting WWE should be ashamed for allowing it to air.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that the line had not been cleared with the Osbourne family beforehand, and that WWE officials were left embarrassed by how the segment unfolded. Internal discussions have reportedly taken place regarding whether to issue a public statement or at least extend a private apology to the Osbourne family.

Whether WWE chooses to address the matter on television remains uncertain, but the situation highlights how some real-life subjects can cross a line, even for a heel champion like Becky Lynch.

