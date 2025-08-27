A New Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

A new bout has been confirmed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia.

Tony Khan announced on Wednesday morning that Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Daniel Garcia as AEW begins its multi-show residency at the 2300 Arena.

“After Mox injured Will Ospreay Sunday following the Lights Out Steel Cage Match, former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will step up to fight former 4-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley TONIGHT,” Khan wrote.

Garcia has not competed since the Technical Spectacle four-way on the August 14 AEW Collision taping in Cincinnati, a match ultimately won by Nigel McGuinness. Garcia later appeared in McGuinness’ corner when he faced Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. Moxley, meanwhile, is coming off The Death Riders’ loss in the Lights Out Steel Cage main event of that same pay-per-view.

This brings the confirmed match count to three for tonight’s Dynamite, with a possible title celebration for Mercedes Mone still expected but not officially announced.

Updated card for AEW Dynamite, Wednesday, August 27:

Falls count anywhere: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

