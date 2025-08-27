Ricky Saints Punches Ticket To WWE No Mercy, Will Challenge Oba Femi

Ricky Saints has secured his spot at NXT No Mercy.

On September 27, Saints will step into the ring against Oba Femi for the NXT Championship after earning the opportunity with a number one contender’s victory over Josh Briggs. This came just weeks after Heatwave, where Saints confronted Femi following his successful defense against Je’Von Evans.

The episode opened with Saints attempting to address the NXT Universe, but Josh Briggs interrupted, leading to a heated exchange. NXT General Manager Ava made it official, booking the two in a contender’s match later that night. After a physical battle, Saints sealed the win with a tornado DDT, punching his ticket to the title match at No Mercy.

Post-match, Saints wasted no time calling out the champion. Femi fired back, saying that he lied at Heatwave when he claimed he saw nothing in Saints, because now what he sees is fear. Their confrontation was cut short when DarkState stormed the ring, attacking both men. Hank and Tank rushed down to even the odds, setting up an eight-man tag team clash for next week.

Card so far for WWE NXT No Mercy on September 27: