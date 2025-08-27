Darby Allin And Claudio Castagnoli Set For Falls Count Anywhere War On AEW Dynamite

AEW has locked in the first two matches for Dynamite on Wednesday, August 27, with one bout set to deliver chaos right out of the gate.

Fresh off the brutal Lights Out steel cage war that headlined Forbidden Door, Darby Allin will clash with Claudio Castagnoli in a falls count anywhere match. At Forbidden Door, Allin joined forces with Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi to defeat Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd inside the cage. Despite the loss, Castagnoli and Moxley’s side left a lasting mark by Pillmanizing Ospreay’s head and neck with a steel chair to close the pay-per-view.

The women’s division will also be featured, as Megan Bayne teams with Penelope Ford to take on Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron in tag team action.

This week’s Dynamite marks the beginning of AEW’s multi-show residency at Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena, once home to ECW.

So far, the lineup for Dynamite is as follows:

AEW Dynamite, Wednesday, August 27