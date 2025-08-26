×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Rhea Ripley Says Candice LeRae Deserves More Spotlight In WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 26, 2025
Rhea Ripley Says Candice LeRae Deserves More Spotlight In WWE

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has given her thoughts on one wrestler she feels does not get the recognition she deserves. During a recent interview with SPORTBible, Ripley praised Candice LeRae and described her as one of the most underrated stars in the women’s division.

Ripley explained that the roster is stacked with talented women, many of whom do not receive enough television time or opportunities to showcase their ability. “It’s hard to pinpoint anyone specifically, but I feel like there’s a lot, especially in the women’s division,” Ripley said. “There’s so many women that I know are so amazing at what they do, and they don’t get enough TV time or the opportunities to really show everyone what they can do.”

She went on to highlight why LeRae stands out to her. “Someone that I love is Candice LeRae, and going through NXT with her and how her brain works and how she goes out there and she’s like the vet in the ring, she knows what to do and she keeps everyone calm and she’s got ideas.”

Ripley concluded by saying she wishes LeRae had more chances to shine on a bigger stage. The two share a long history from their time in NXT, where Ripley saw firsthand the qualities she believes make LeRae such a valuable presence in the ring.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy