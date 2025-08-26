Rhea Ripley Says Candice LeRae Deserves More Spotlight In WWE

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has given her thoughts on one wrestler she feels does not get the recognition she deserves. During a recent interview with SPORTBible, Ripley praised Candice LeRae and described her as one of the most underrated stars in the women’s division.

Ripley explained that the roster is stacked with talented women, many of whom do not receive enough television time or opportunities to showcase their ability. “It’s hard to pinpoint anyone specifically, but I feel like there’s a lot, especially in the women’s division,” Ripley said. “There’s so many women that I know are so amazing at what they do, and they don’t get enough TV time or the opportunities to really show everyone what they can do.”

She went on to highlight why LeRae stands out to her. “Someone that I love is Candice LeRae, and going through NXT with her and how her brain works and how she goes out there and she’s like the vet in the ring, she knows what to do and she keeps everyone calm and she’s got ideas.”

Ripley concluded by saying she wishes LeRae had more chances to shine on a bigger stage. The two share a long history from their time in NXT, where Ripley saw firsthand the qualities she believes make LeRae such a valuable presence in the ring.

