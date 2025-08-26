Vince McMahon Appears In Court After High-Speed Car Crash

Vince McMahon is at the center of a major controversy following a dangerous car crash that has now brought him before a judge in Stamford, Connecticut. The former WWE Chairman appeared in traffic court today after being charged with reckless driving and following too closely in relation to a high-speed collision on July 24 in Westport, Connecticut.

McMahon was said to be driving his Bentley at speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour along the narrow Merritt Parkway when he slammed into another vehicle. Court documents confirm that his appearance was classified as an arraignment, with formal charges pending.

Barbara Doran, the woman whose vehicle McMahon reportedly struck, shared her terrifying experience on Facebook shortly after the incident. Both she and her dog walked away from the wreck, though she admits the outcome could have been far worse.

“Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled.”

Doran recalled that McMahon “hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway” and said she was “catapulted over 100 yards.” She added that the impact destroyed McMahon’s Bentley, tearing off its front wheels, while the airbags likely spared him from serious harm.

“An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars… but he was not in time.”

According to Doran, the trooper later told her McMahon swerved just before impact, clipping the rear of her car instead of hitting her head-on. That split-second maneuver, she believes, may have saved her life.

“If he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me.”

Although she initially walked away from the scene shaken but seemingly uninjured, she later sought hospital treatment for a stiff neck and underwent a series of scans.

She also noted an eerie coincidence, writing, “Oddly, Hulk Hogan, who made McMahon’s fame and fortune, died about the same time as the accident.”

Photos from the crash site show both vehicles in ruins, with McMahon’s Bentley completely destroyed.

