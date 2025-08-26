×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Vince McMahon Appears In Court After High-Speed Car Crash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 26, 2025
Vince McMahon Appears In Court After High-Speed Car Crash

Vince McMahon is at the center of a major controversy following a dangerous car crash that has now brought him before a judge in Stamford, Connecticut. The former WWE Chairman appeared in traffic court today after being charged with reckless driving and following too closely in relation to a high-speed collision on July 24 in Westport, Connecticut.

McMahon was said to be driving his Bentley at speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour along the narrow Merritt Parkway when he slammed into another vehicle. Court documents confirm that his appearance was classified as an arraignment, with formal charges pending.

Barbara Doran, the woman whose vehicle McMahon reportedly struck, shared her terrifying experience on Facebook shortly after the incident. Both she and her dog walked away from the wreck, though she admits the outcome could have been far worse.

“Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled.”

Doran recalled that McMahon “hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway” and said she was “catapulted over 100 yards.” She added that the impact destroyed McMahon’s Bentley, tearing off its front wheels, while the airbags likely spared him from serious harm.

“An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars… but he was not in time.”

According to Doran, the trooper later told her McMahon swerved just before impact, clipping the rear of her car instead of hitting her head-on. That split-second maneuver, she believes, may have saved her life.

“If he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me.”

Although she initially walked away from the scene shaken but seemingly uninjured, she later sought hospital treatment for a stiff neck and underwent a series of scans.

She also noted an eerie coincidence, writing, “Oddly, Hulk Hogan, who made McMahon’s fame and fortune, died about the same time as the accident.”

Photos from the crash site show both vehicles in ruins, with McMahon’s Bentley completely destroyed.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy