×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Chris Jericho Donates To Injured Wrestler Syko Stu’s Recovery Fund

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 26, 2025
Chris Jericho Donates To Injured Wrestler Syko Stu’s Recovery Fund

Chris Jericho has stepped in to support an injured independent wrestler by donating $2,500 to the GoFundMe campaign for Syko Stu, real name Stuart Smith. Stu, a U.S. Army veteran, was hospitalized after suffering severe injuries during a violent and unscripted incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles involving Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

The fundraiser has now brought in close to $75,000 to assist with Stu’s recovery. The campaign’s description highlights his military service and explains how wrestling became an outlet to cope with PTSD. It also stresses that the donations will go toward medical bills not covered by insurance, support for his recovery, and lost income during his time away from wrestling.

The assault occurred after a backstage altercation earlier that night, during which Stu struck Jackson with a bottle. Later, Jackson retaliated in the ring, repeatedly punching Stu and leaving him with broken facial bones and other serious injuries.

In the aftermath, Rampage Jackson called the incident a “work that went wrong” and noted that his son had been concussed just days prior and should not have been involved in any physical altercation. KnokX Pro Wrestling also issued a statement condemning the actions that led to Stu’s hospitalization.

For now, the campaign remains active as the wrestling community and supporters rally behind Stu to help him recover physically and financially from the ordeal.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy