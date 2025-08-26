Chris Jericho Donates To Injured Wrestler Syko Stu’s Recovery Fund

Chris Jericho has stepped in to support an injured independent wrestler by donating $2,500 to the GoFundMe campaign for Syko Stu, real name Stuart Smith. Stu, a U.S. Army veteran, was hospitalized after suffering severe injuries during a violent and unscripted incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles involving Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

The fundraiser has now brought in close to $75,000 to assist with Stu’s recovery. The campaign’s description highlights his military service and explains how wrestling became an outlet to cope with PTSD. It also stresses that the donations will go toward medical bills not covered by insurance, support for his recovery, and lost income during his time away from wrestling.

The assault occurred after a backstage altercation earlier that night, during which Stu struck Jackson with a bottle. Later, Jackson retaliated in the ring, repeatedly punching Stu and leaving him with broken facial bones and other serious injuries.

In the aftermath, Rampage Jackson called the incident a “work that went wrong” and noted that his son had been concussed just days prior and should not have been involved in any physical altercation. KnokX Pro Wrestling also issued a statement condemning the actions that led to Stu’s hospitalization.

For now, the campaign remains active as the wrestling community and supporters rally behind Stu to help him recover physically and financially from the ordeal.

